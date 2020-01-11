Kuwait passport ranked 57 among powerful passports in the world

The annual Henley Passport Index, which ranks the passport of countries based on how many nations the holder can visit without a prior visa, slotted Kuwait in 57th position.

Holders of Kuwait passport could travel to 95 countries without a prior visa. The UAE, which ranked 18 in the world allowing holders to visit 171 countries without a prior visa, topped the list among Arab countries, with Kuwait coming in second spot and Qatar (58th globally) in third position in the region with easy access to 93 countries.

For the third year in a row, Japan maintained its top spot with a visa waiver/visa on arrival score of 191. Singapore came in second place with access to 190 nations, and South Korea tied with Germany in third spot with entry to 189 countries without a prior visa.

European countries have a strong showing in the rest of the top ten, with Finland and Italy (easy access to 188 countries) tied at 4th position, and Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark (187) ranking 5th, followed by Sweden and France (186) at 6th position. Switzerland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland and Austria (185) came in 7th spot.

Meanwhile, the US and the UK continued to slide down the rankings and now jointly occupy 8th spot — a far cry from the number one spot they jointly held five years ago, in 2015. Norway, Greece and Belgium (184) ranked along with the US and UK in 8th rank. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada and Australia (183) came in 9th position, and rounding off the top ten spots were Slovakia, Lithuania and Hungary (181) in 10th spot.

At the other end of the passport spectrum, Afghanistan passport holders could travel to 26 destinations without a prior visa.