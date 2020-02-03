Kuwait, Philippines both strongly want recruitment deal on domestic workers

Kuwait and the Philippines are mutually committed to putting in place proper procedures over the recruitment of domestic labor, said a Kuwaiti diplomat on Monday. A joint Kuwaiti-Filipino committee convened over the course of two days to discuss the matter, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Sami Al-Hamad said in a statement.

Both countries are committed to reaching a deal over the recruitment of domestic workers from the Southeast Asian archipelago, Al-Hamad added. Amid the talks, attended by a group of Kuwaiti and Filipino diplomats, both sides agreed to cooperate to ensure that the rights of Kuwait’s Filipino diaspora are protected, he added.

Source: KUNA