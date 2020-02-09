Kuwait Ports Authority sets up ‘single counter’ to limit red tape

Minister of State for Services Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees said on Thursday that the single counter project is one of the significant ventures at the national level, with forecast positive impact on various economic sectors.

Minister Al-Harees, in a press statement marking the signing of the project contract “single counter center,” affirmed that it was in implementation of the “accord on improving the business environment,” envisaged by the Kuwait Ports Authority to limit red tape, particularly with respect of taking delivery of goods.

The project implementation, to be in force in the coming days, is not restricted to the State adherence to international treaties for it comes out of the KPA officials’ belief in creating new methods to simplify procedures for citizens and residents of the country, he added. More than 80 counters will be set up at the custom stations and relevant government sectors to process paper works of various public authorities, namely with regard of custom procedures. The single counter is stipulated in the International Trade Convention — previously endorsed by the State of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, KPA Director General Sheikh Yousef Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said the project is one of a chain of significant ventures to be executed by the authority in the near future.