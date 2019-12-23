Kuwait probes fire that caused power outage

Electricity and Water Undersecretary Mohammad Boushehri declared on Monday forming a panel to investigate a fire that broke out at the main relay power station in the district of Al-Ummariyah.

Boushehri said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that Minister of Oil, Electricity and Water Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel ordered setting up of the committee to examine in details technical causes of the fire that resulted in power outage in a number of districts. Proportion of the lost power due to the incident was estimated at 185 megawatts, he said adding that technicians had scrambled instantly after the electric cut and restored power to the airport in half an hour.

The incident caused no injuries, he said, urging affected citizens and residents to call on the phone number 152 for any help. The power outage happened at Kuwait International Aiport, residential neighborhoods of AlRihab, Al-Rabiah, Eshbiliah, Al-Ardiya, Al-Regaee, Al-Farwaniah, Al-Umariyah, Jeleeb AlShuyoukh and the Industrial Shuwaikh district.