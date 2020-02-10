Kuwait promises bedoons equal opportunities and services

Kuwait continues to provide its illegal residents with equal opportunities and adequate services, said an official on Sunday, citing a Cabinet decision aiming to ensure just treatment for this segment of the population.

A national apparatus tasked with examining this situation is hard at work to make sure the aforementioned decision comes to fruition, the government body’s Deputy Secretary General Najib Al Othman said amid talks involving a parliament committee looking into human rights.

These services include government­funded scholarships and job opportunities across diverse

sectors, including Kuwait’s pivotal oil industry, where some 549 illegal residents are

employed, he revealed.

He went on to say that chief among these services is free healthcare, a privilege enjoyed by all Kuwaiti citizens, putting them on even ground with nationals, the official highlighted.