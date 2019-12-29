Kuwait ranks low in English proficiency tests

In a recent test on the level of English language proficiency, Kuwait fared dismally securing only the 84th rank among 100 countries that participated in the test.

Kuwait scored 46.22 points in the 2019 Global English proficiency index test conducted by the First Education Foundation, which specializes in language training.

In the Middle-East, Kuwait ranked 7 out of the10 participating countries, with only Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Oman faring worse than Kuwait. Iran, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Qatar and Syria topped Kuwait in the global rankings.

Kuwait has consistently ranked low in the index; it was ranked 74 out of 80 countries in 2017, and 78 out of 88 countries in 2018.

Despite studies showing a direct relationship between the use of technology, the internet, and proficiency in English language, Kuwait did not reflect this. Though internet usage in the country exceeds 98 percent, English proficiency still remains low

On the plus side, the report shows that proficiency in the English language among those between the ages of 26 to 30 years was higher than other age groups, which could be a reflection of teaching English at the university level.