Kuwait ready to allow Philippine investigators in Kuwait to join investigation

Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Concerns Secretary Abdullah D. Mama-o and Philippine Embassy in Kuwait Chargé d’Affaires, and Consul General Mohd. Noordin Pendosina N. Lomondot met with top officials of Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently to discuss pressing issues concerning the welfare and well-being of the more than 230,000 Filipinos in Kuwait.

To show Kuwait’s commitment in the case, Deputy Foreign Minister Al-Jarallah said that Kuwait government was willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to join the investigation in Kuwait of the murder of OFW Villavende.