Kuwait seeks recruitment of domestic workers from Ethiopia

Representatives from Kuwait and Ethiopia held discussions over recruitment of domestic helpers from Ethiopia, following a total ban instigated by the Philippines after the recent murder of a Filipina by her Kuwaiti employers.

Kuwaiti and Ethiopian officials discussed on Tuesday in Kuwait City a draft memorandum of understanding on recruiting skilled Ethiopian domestic workers.

Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Sami Al-Hamad met with Ethiopia’s ambassador to the Kuwait Abdulfattah Hassan, and many other officials to explore the agreement. As part of recruitment process, a Kuwait committee led by the Foreign Ministry will travel to Addis Ababa next week to understand the labor recruitment mechanisms in the African country. As per the agreement, Kuwait has set conditions that include hiring workers who are efficient, have received training and are proficient in the English language.

According to official figures, there are nearly 18,000 Ethiopians, mainly women, working as domestic helpers in Kuwait.

Following the Philippines ban on deployment of workers, Kuwait has been looking at alternate labor markets.

Relations between the Philippines and Kuwait soured following reports of the death of a Philippine domestic helper allegedly by her Kuwaiti employers, who were taken into custody. An official Philippine autopsy found that the house maid had been sexually abused before she was murdered.

Last week, the Philippine authorities imposed a ban on the deployment of newly hired workers to Kuwait in reaction to the murder.

In 2018, a ban was enforced against Kuwait after the discovery of a body of a Philippine housemaid inside her employers’ freezer. The matter was resolved after the two countries reached an agreement that put into place various regulations regarding the employment of domestic workers.