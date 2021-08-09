Some 45 Kuwaiti firefighters began arriving in Tukey on Sunday to join efforts to put out massive wildfires still raging in coastal towns, the Kuwaiti military said, adding the aid comes as per His Highness the Amir’s instructions.

The Kuwaiti contingent are equipped with an assortment of fire-fighting gear, while another team of firefighters will pursue a similar mission in neighboring Greece, where drought-fueled wildfires have been spreading for five days, said a military statement.

Wildfires have been raging in Greece and Turkey amid a heatwave not seen in southern Europe in decades.- KUNA