Kuwait shifts to recruit Ethiopian maids

Kuwait government is making efforts to recruit Ethiopian workers as availability of Filipino domestic workers is uncertain. The departure of Kuwaiti delegation to Ethiopia is expected for signing of the contract and for the revival of the domestic labor market.

Kuwait embarked on opening up a new labour market after the Filipino row and increased demands from citizens and residents for hiring of domestic workers.

In context to dozens of inquiries about the resumption of hiring Filipino domestic workers by the residents, the head of the Federation of Owners of Domestic Workers ’Offices, Khaled Al-Dakhnan, said that what was signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the Filipino Minister of Labor three days ago, was just ‘minutes of meeting’ and nothing else.

Efforts are continuing to bring in Ethiopian domestic workers, pending the departure of the Kuwaiti foreign delegation to Ethiopia to sign the contract, which will bring relief to the domestic labor market.

Al- Dakhnan has said the majority of domestic labor offices are currently empty, except for some applications of Sri Lankan citizens, but they are in small numbers, and advance in age (up to forty years old), which may not satisfy the Kuwaiti employers.

He hopes the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs would move quickly to resolve the current crisis through dialogue with relevant authorities in the Philippines, noting the crisis witnessed in the sector at present is a natural result of Kuwait’s reliance on one main country in the recruitment of workers, which is the Philippines. He pointed out that the union has requested time and time again to open new countries and diversify the sources of recruitment to no avail.