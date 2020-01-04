Kuwait stresses indivisible GCC security

Security of other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is an “indivisible part” of Kuwait’s security, Defence Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Mansour has said.

The official made the remarks during an inspection visit on Tuesday to the Kuwaiti forces based in Saudi Arabia as part of a Saudi-led campaign launched in 2015 to fight Yemen’s Iran-allied Al Houthi militia.

“Security and stability of the GCC countries is an indivisible part of security and stability of Kuwait,” Sheikh Al Mansour said, according to a local daily.

“We put all our resources at the service of our brothers in Saudi Arabia,” he added. During his short visit, the Kuwaiti official met chief of the Saudi-led alliance Lt-Gen. Fahd Bin Turki Bin Abdul Aziz, the paper reported Wednesday.

Sheikh Al Mansour said that the Kuwaiti participation in Yemen’s Hope Restored Operation emphasizes the “concept of collective action and joint destiny”. The Arab Alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 at the request of the country’s internationally recognised government that was toppled by Al Houthis in late 2014.