Kuwait to build Metropolitan Rapid Transit System in five phases

The Public Authority for Roads and Transport (PART) of Kuwait recently unveiled the plan for constructing over 160 kilometers of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit System in over five phases.

According to the plan, the Kuwait metro project is targeted to be built in order to provide a mass rapid transport system within metropolitan regions, which is due to start from the business center in downtown Kuwait City and head to different directions.

However, the project execution schedule and deadline were not disclosed by PART. The Metropolitan Rapid Transit System Project will have a total of 68 metro stations and consist of three metro corridors. The first phase of the project includes a metro line stretching 50 kilometers from Kuwait City to Kuwait International Airport (KIA) with 27 new metro stations. This corridor will have about 30 percent underground section with two underground metro stations and a heavy-duty maintenance warehouse.

The project will have a great economic impact as it provides a high capacity transport system, reduces the cost of transport and cuts down the cost and time of each trip by saving much of the time usually wasted in traffic congestion,” said PART in a statement. The Metropolitan Rapid Transit System Project will provide a reasonably priced, fast and comfortable means of public transport that will help urban expansion plans and provide social communication, especially for those with special needs. The Kuwait metro system will use less energy and will thus help reduce polluting emissions such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbon and others, added the statement.