Kuwait to witness ‘Week of Ukraine’

A ‘Week of Ukraine’ will be organized in Kuwait from January, 19-24 to highlight the country, with a variety of events encompassing business, culture, education, arts and sports.

On 19 January a range of sporting activities will be held at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium such as a Men’s Artistic Gymnastics lecture and Ukrainian-Kuwaiti friendly football match. Fit Ball & Gym workout for Kuwaiti and Ukrainian kids will be held at Om Kalthom secondary school for girls under the auspices of School’s Principal Ms. Maha Al-Mutairi and Social Studies teacher Ms. Sara Al-Rashidi.

The next day will be filled with appreciation for arts and culture with a piano concert by Ukrainian composer Evhen Khmara, a photography exhibition titled ‘Unity of Ukrainian People Throughout the Ages’, devoted to the Day of Unity of Ukraine, and a Children’s Art Exhibition titled ‘Happy Child – Prosperous Ukraine’.

On 21 and 22 January, a two-day Business-Forum will be held at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry to serve as a platform for special presentations on the business potential of the country, including in its commercial, economic, agricultural and high-tech sectors, as well as its medical and tourism fields.

‘Ukrainian Arts Night’ exhibition, slated for 21 January at the Prestige in The Avenues (7 pm), will showcase a vibrant collection of dresses and jewelry by Ukrainian designers VoleeYu Fashion House and S.Moroz, whose aim is to promote Ukraine as a leader in creative and unique fashion ideas. Visitors can also taste delicious Ukrainian Monaco ice-cream.

On 22 January, a Kyiv Classic Orchestra Concert will be held at the at the Abdul Hussain Abdul Ridha Salmiya Theater (7 p.m.), featuring the renowned Ukrainian composer and pianist, Evhen Khmara accompanied by conductor, Maestro Herman Makarenko, UNESCO Artist for Peace, Ambassador of Ukrainian Culture, People’s Artist of Ukraine, Doctor, Professor, and Conductor of the National Opera of Ukraine. The Kyiv Classic Orchestra will share the beauty and the depth of musical history of traditional Ukrainian songs.

On 23 January, international conference, planned to be held at Kuwait University (Shaddadiya campus) will see the participation of Ukrainian and Kuwaiti students, as part of the ‘Ukrainian and Kuwaiti student national identity’. Embassy of Ukraine will also hold the Diplomatic Reception, devoted to the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

On 24 January, a celebration program at the Embassy of Ukraine for the Ukrainian community will bring the ‘Week of Ukraine’ to a close.

Katsianova Yuliia Vladimirovna – bringing stylish Ukrainian aesthetic to Kuwait

Fashion House VoleeYu was created in 2014 by Katsianova Yuliia in Kiev, Ukraine. A successful architect and designer with 16 years of experience, Katsianova has created a unique fashion house of her own. The fashion house has combined all the directions in the world of design, which include the design of clothes, accessories, interiors and designer expensive gifts.

VoleeYu is a powerful brand that quickly walks around the world and wins the hearts of millions of fans.

Please tell us about yourself and your work?

My name is Katsianova Yuliia Vladimirovna, I am the owner of the international brand VoleeYu, a designer and architect with 16 years of experience, a TV presenter on Ukrainian television channels of the country, an artist, author and creator of unique accessories that are unique in the world.

Fashion House VoleeYu – was created in Ukraine, an authentic fashionable Ukrainian brand with its own special philosophy based on the centuries-old cultural heritage of mankind. VoleeYu is a combination of aristocratic fashion, designer accessories, expensive tableware design and royal interiors in one brand. VoleeYu is the style of new aristocrats and a whole philosophy of life!

What is the most distinctive feature of your products?

First of all, as an architect, I see the creation of products and accessories from a different angle. Characteristic recognition VoleeYu – the author’s diverse and unique embroidery, it is this feature of decorating fabrics and genuine leather that has become recognizable all over the world. Embroidered birds, people, architectural masterpieces, elements of the Baroque style, patterns from the walls of Versailles and much more, comes to life on fabrics in the collections of the VoleeYu brand.

What led you to the eastern countries?

I have long dreamed of getting to the East and creating beautiful elegant dresses and abaya for eastern women. My style is not like anyone else, so when my products were first shown in Dubai, they immediately found their customers. When creating collections for the East, I carefully studied and delved into the ornaments and traditions of the East. I created Middle Eastern dresses, but as a European designer, with my characteristic style and most importantly, embroideries, which is what my brand is famous for, were made in combining French ornaments from Versailles with Middle Eastern ornaments from the architecture. Such things carry in themselves, not only a very beautiful aesthetic component, but also an educational idea, because this is the union of two cultures.

What did you create especially for women of the East?

I can brag that I am probably the first Ukrainian designer to be hosted in the house of Arab sheiks. I am invited as a full-fledged member of the family in an Arab home, and this is important, because I see the needs and desires of Middle Eastern women, I see their traditions and communication, this gives me a unique opportunity to create original products for individual orders. Now I was invited to an Arabian wedding, from which I just flew from Abu Dhabi, I saw a real Middle Eastern feast, but most importantly, a large number of women were present at the wedding, to whom I created designer dresses and they were not like one another, but this important!

What brought you to Kuwait?

Yes, this is an interesting story! My visit to Kuwait was planned long ago with the help of our wonderful Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait, Alexander Balanutsa. I am proud that we have such wonderful state diplomats who contribute and help expand cultural ties and establish joint work with the state of Kuwait. Alexander Balanutsa introduced me to Bushra Alaidan, a famous Kuwaiti designer of wedding dresses, a meeting that took place in Dubai. And today, I brought a chic designer embroidered Middle Eastern dress for the bride on the second day of the wedding. Unfortunately, I could not attend the wedding, because I was invited to another wedding in Dubai.

What are your plans in Kuwait?

“I have high hopes for a long-term cooperation in Kuwait, and I try very hard and make efforts to make my dresses and style like the women of Riyadh.” We also have an agreement with designer Bushra Alaidan that my dresses are perfectly suited to the style of Middle Eastern women, especially on the second day of the wedding, so my products will be placed in the salon of wedding dresses that can be seen by everyone. I really hope that my products will be in demand in Kuwait.

Travel to Ukraine

Ukraine is steeped in history and architectural innovation with big and small towns harbouring hundreds of historical landmarks from majestic fortresses to ancient palaces and magnificent cathedrals. Add to that open-space museums, opulent city squares brimming with heroic past, breath-taking views and markets bursting with quirky local color.

Ukraine has a fantastic array of natural wonders such as the mighty Dnipro river, while in the south-west the enchanting Dniester meanders among fantastic canyons. The picturesque Carpathian Mountains await tourists as do beautiful beaches in the seashores, both crowded and secluded.

No matter where you wind up – in the bustling Kyiv or the ‘seaside pearl’ that is Odessa, in the venerable Lviv or trend-setting Dnipro – you will always have something to see, a place to stay and delicious food to taste.

Some of the brightest annual events in Ukraine:

GogolFest (Spring/Fall, Kyiv) – a comprehensive cultural festival whose lineup includes, but is not limited to, visual arts, film, literature, music, performance art, dance and theatre.

Z-Game (March/August, Bukovel / Odessa) – a series of athletic/music festivals, the largest of its kind in Eastern Europe. These parties, concerts and adventure sports competitions are always unforgettable.

Humorina (1st April, Odessa) – an annual festival and parade of humor, jokes, costumes, tricks and silliness which is considered to be one of the most cheerful and joyful masquerade holidays in Ukraine.

Ukrainian fashion week (Spring/Fall, Kyiv) – a sartorial gala conducted in accordance with the world standards of prêt-à-porter. Under the festival’s aegis are also the annual best fashion awards, holiday fashion week, young designer competitions etc.

Atlas weekend (early July, Kyiv) – a young festival that has already become one of Ukraine’s largest, it runs the gamut of musical genres and also incorporates into its program theatre and poetry from local and international performers alike.

Sorochyntsi fair (late August, Poltavska oblast) – a colourful extravaganza where you can purchase wares from thousands of artisans, as well as attend art shows and concerts.