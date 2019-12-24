Kuwait working to improve human trafficking record

Colonel Haitham Al-Othman, Director of the Department of Public Ethics and Combating Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said the ministry and all state agencies are paying the utmost attention to any attempts at human trafficking in the country.

He said that Kuwait is keen to improve its rankings in international human trafficking reports and pointed out that the country was recently elevated to second grade in the US Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking report. He stressed that the MoI and other state organizations are committed to attaining the first grade for the country by putting an end to any human trafficking activity in the country.

While sexual slavery cases from human trafficking are rare in Kuwait, there are several instances of exploitation of workers, whether domestic helpers or employees in companies. Most of these issues are related to non-payment of salaries or abuse of the expatriates or curtailment of their freedoms, said Colonel Al-Othman. He added that no one is above the law and that all complaints received are thoroughly investigated.

For her part, the head of the Human Trafficking Department, Lt. Col. Amal Al-Awadi, touched on the Law 91 of 2013 regarding trafficking in people and smuggling of migrants, noting that recruiting, using, harboring, or coercing people to work by using force, threatening, or exploiting a state of vulnerability or forced labor fall under human trafficking.]

Inhumane treatment of domestic helpers includes not being asked to eat with the family, being given leftover food, ordered to sleep in an inappropriate space, such as in the kitchen or under the stairs, or preventing them from having a day off. In addition, subjecting domestic workers to insults, ill-treatment, threats, violence, and filing a runaway report although the person is still living with the sponsor, and not allowing the worker to leave the home except with their employer, are all treated as crimes.

As for enslaved labor, she said, it is the employment of the person without giving money in exchange for the work, as well as taking the signature of the worker on promissory notes or receipts under threat as well as restricting their freedom. She pointed out that most of these cases are of men and the problem with this type of crime is that it is committed outside Kuwait, meaning that money is paid by expatriates to others, in order to receive a work contract. But when the worker arrives and finds that there is no job, this cannot be considered evidence that the worker paid an amount in his country.

In view of all this, “we find ourselves unable to refer the matter to the judiciary, which needs clear evidence of trafficking or other wrong-doing before it can act. If the worker proves to us with evidence of any wrong-doing I can assure you that legal procedures will be initiated immediately and the matter will be referred to the judiciary,” said Al-Awadi. Regarding evidence, she pointed out that any expatriate who pays money just to get a job in Kuwait automatically becomes a partner in the crime.

However, despite the best intentions of government and the Ministry of Interior, as well as the unrelenting efforts by the Public Authority For Manpower (PAM), visa trading continues unabated in Kuwait. When one venue of this lucrative trade is plugged by the authorities, the devious visa traders pry open another.

New generation visa traders have even resorted to advertising their trade on social media platforms. Operating out of commercial centers located mainly in Hawally, Farwaniya and Khaitan, these wily visa operators charge anywhere from KD500 to KD1,000 for their various services.

Looking for a ‘free visa’, which allows you to change your job, or wishing to transfer from a government project to another project, or to the private sector, no problem, for a fee, these traders are able to any form of transfers or new visas.