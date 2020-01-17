Kuwaiti Ambassador decries ban on Philippine workers against country

Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Samie Al-Hamad on Thursday voiced Kuwait’s dismay at a Philippine government’s decision to impose a total ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait. The Philippine move came in spite of the legal action taken by concerned Kuwaiti authorities in the aftermath of the killing of a Filipino in Kuwait, Al-Hamad said in a press statement.

“As we express our extreme sorrow at this appalling crime, which is uncommon in the Kuwaiti society and even against our Islamic values, the legal action was taken against the culprits – including arresting them and filing a case with the Public Prosecution – reflects Kuwait’s keenness on applying the law and ensuring justice to guarantee the safety and protection of all those living on its soil, and that’s why it is a favorable destination for people of different nationalities, including Filipinos who are nearly a quarter-million workers in number,” he said.

Al-Hamad queried as to why the Philippine officials are handling this case through mass media, rather than official methods, consultations and meetings, which Kuwait has always called for, and has even helped both sides overcome many obstacles and led to the signing of an agreement on domestic workers in 2018.

The Kuwaiti official considered that such meetings are the optimum way to address the problems of workers, revamp agreements and assess measures taken, thus averting any decisions or stances that could undermine bilateral relations. He concluded by offering heartfelt condolences and sincere solace to the family of the victim, and restated that meetings between both countries’ officials are essential to resolving these problems.