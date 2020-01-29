Kuwaiti ambassador warns citizens against visiting China due to Coronavirus

Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Samih Johar Hayat called on Kuwaitis to refrain from visiting China unless truly necessary, due to the spread of the Coronavirus. In a statement Wednesday, the ambassador warned Kuwaitis against going to the affected areas in China, especially Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

According to Chinese authorities’ statistics, 132 people died from the virus and about 6,000 are infected, he said, adding that the authorities expect the number to rise to 9,000 infected people by end of the day. Hayat said there are also 65,000 cases of people coming in contact with the sick, and are currently being monitored. He advised citizens to immediately contact Kuwait Embassy in Beijing and Consulate Generals in Shanghai, Quanzhou and Hong Kong in case of emergency, on the following numbers: 008615011111537 for embassy 008613291201792 for Shanghai 00862038078070 for

Quanzhou 0085298211669 for Hong Kong.