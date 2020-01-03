Kuwaiti commits suicide on New Year Eve

While people were enjoying the last moments of 2019, a young Kuwaiti reportedly in his early 20s took the drastic step of taking his own life. The young man is said to have ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of his house in Salwa.

On receiving news of the incident, security personnel and paramedics rushed to the scene only to find that the man had committed suicide by hanging from a rope made of plastic bags. On further investigation it was revealed that the victim, an engineer, had never shown any signs of pain or suffering from psychological problems that could have necessitated such drastic action.

The victim’s brother is reported to have discovered the body after he broke open the door, as he did not receive any response to his repeated knocks on the door