Kuwaiti coop employee, absent for years, draws monthly salary

A Kuwaiti employee working in a cooperative society brazenly admitted on state television recently that he had been receiving a salary every month from the cooperative, even though he had been perpetually absent from work for several years. The revelation has caused severe embarrassment to the authorities, and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is understood to have initiated an investigation surrounding the case.

Inspectors from PAM are said to be now visiting several cooperative societies to ascertain whether the Kuwaitis employed there are regular attendees or just ‘ghost’ employees who join for work and then disappear but continue to draw monthly salaries, as part of the government’s subvention for nationals employed in the private sector.