Kuwaiti couple to stand trial over Filipina maid’s death

A Kuwaiti wife and her husband are facing trial over the death of their Filipina maid a few weeks ago. Public Prosecutor Dherar Al Asousi charged them with the premeditated murder of Jeanalyn Villavende and referred them to stand trial at the Criminal Court.

A source said that the Public Prosecution had asked the court for a tough sentence against the couple, which may involve the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the couple were remanded for 21 days at the central prison, according to Al Qabas.

Villavende, who arrived in Kuwait on May 5, 2019, died at the hospital on December 29.

