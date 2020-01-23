Kuwaiti-Ethiopian MoU on domestic workers almost completed

A Kuwaiti-Ethiopian working team tasked with negotiations regarding a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on domestic workers has fulfilled 90 percent of the memo, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Sami AlHamad said on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Hamad added that the two sides signed the minutes of the meeting, which completed 90 percent of the memo’s provisions. There was consensus between the two sides who conducted the negotiations smoothly and were keen on maintaining the rights and duties of the concerned parties to the MoU, he noted. They will hold soon another round of negotiations before the MoU is referred to the concerned ministers of the two countries for the final approval, he remarked.