Kuwaiti man charged with rape in Bangkok

A 33-year-old Kuwaiti man identified only as Mr. Ghazi has been apprehended and arrested at a Bangkok hotel on Thursday, on a warrant for raping a Danish woman tourist on Phuket Island, around 850km to the south of Bangkok. In addition to the charge of rape, the immigration police in Bangkok said that the Kuwaiti tourist also faces the charge of detaining and restricting the freedom of his victim.

Deputy head of the Immigration Office, Major-General Atipole Itissnaronache, explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the young Kuwaiti had arrived at a hotel in Phuket on Tuesday, and committed the rape on Wednesday. He then moved to another hotel in the capital after detectives following his trail succeeded in locating him.

The Kuwaiti was subsequently apprehended in the Bangkok hotel room, identified and arrested on Thursday, before being formally charged on Friday. The immigration official added that the man was arrested based on a prior permission of the Public Prosecution.

After the arrest of the Kuwaiti in Bangkok, the police returned him to the city of Phuket to face charges there on the grounds that the alleged crime took place within that city. According to the Danish tourist, she was allegedly raped last Wednesday in the Patong area of Phuket city.