Kuwaiti minister grilling to take place in parliament on January 7

Acting National Assembly Speaker Issa Al-Kanderi announced on Sunday that the grilling motion filed by MP Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi against Social Affairs Minister Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri would be included in agenda of the parliamentary session on January 7.

In a statement to journalists at the National Assembly headquarters, Al-Kanderi said in line with the parliament bylaws, he has informed His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and minister Aseeri about the presented motion, already included in agenda of the forthcoming session.

Article 135 of the National Assembly bylaw says that the speaker notifies the prime minister and the concerned minister instantly upon presenting such a motion that should be included in the next parliamentary session to set a date for a debate after listening to a statement by the minister to be grilled. The inquiry must be held after eight days since filing the motion in a non-urgency status, with approval of the prime minister and the concerned minister according to certain conditions. The bylaw provision affirms that the executive to be grilled enjoys the right to request a two week delay that can extended for the same period upon a parliament’s resolution. Further postponement is acceptable with approval of majority of MPs.

Earlier today, MP Dr. Al-Damkhi addressed Al-Kanderi with a motion to grill Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Aseeri, one of three female ministers in the recently declared cabinet. The lawmaker, in his single-topic motion, charges Dr. Aseeri with disrupting cooperation among authorities and dishonoring her oath. Article 100 of Kuwait Constitution stipulates that each MP enjoys the right to interpolate the prime minister and the ministers about issues within their jurisdictions.