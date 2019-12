Kuwaiti MP Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi on Sunday addressed the National Assembly (parliament) Acting Speaker Issa Al-Kanderi with a motion to grill Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri. The lawmaker, in his single-topic motion, charges Dr. Aseeri with disrupting cooperation among authorities and dishonoring her oath.

Article 100 of the Kuwait Constitution stipulates that each MP enjoys the right to interpolate the prime minister and the ministers about issues within their jurisdictions.