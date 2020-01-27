Kuwaiti official lauds economic cooperation with India during Republic Day function

Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said on Sunday that there are promising potentials for investments and oil and economic cooperation with India. Deputy FM Al-Jarallah made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of a function held by the Indian Embassy to Kuwait marking the country’s Republic Day.

Al-Jarallah added that there are constant contacts between Kuwait and India, and mutual visits between the two countries’ officials. He expressed his pride for taking part in the celebration, in light of the distinguished and historical relations between the two friendly countries and their nations. “We always look forward to promoting ties with great countries which have major capabilities on all levels,” he said. He commended, at the same time, India’s supportive stance with Kuwait during the 1990 Iraqi invasion.