Kuwaiti sentenced over human trafficking

A Kuwaiti citizen has been sentenced to a seven-year jail term with hard labor for engaging in human trafficking, while a Pakistani man incriminated in the same offense was set free, by the Court of Appeals presided over by Judge Nasr Salem al-Heid.

The court refrained from passing judgement in absentia over a third defendant, a Bangladeshi and suspended hearing in his case, until he is charged for judgment in absentia.

The Public Prosecution had argued that the citizen who owned a company where the two other suspects, the Pakistani and Bangladeshi, worked, was involved in organized human trafficking. He was charged with committing fraud and deceiving the plaintiffs with fake job offers.

On arrival in Kuwait, the victims found that the jobs given to them were different from what they were promised and that their salaries were very low. They were also threatened and intimidated with deportation. In addition, the suspects forged banking transactions of the victims and held them without any means of communication.