Kuwaiti woman nabbed for stealing diamonds

A rich Kuwaiti woman has been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for shop-lifting. The woman, who allegedly lives in one of the posh localities of Kuwait, has been charged with stealing diamonds from a shop.

The 33-year-old woman is said to have confessed to her crime and detailed her mode of operations to the police interrogators. She explained that she would enter well-known diamond stores and look to buy a diamond ring. After the salesman places a variety of diamond rings on the counter she would wait for an opportune time for the salesman to get distracted and pull out the fake diamond ring from her finger and replace it with an original ring and then walk out of the store.

The woman, who is reported to have conned many salesmen in the past several months, was apprehended within 15 minutes of her latest heist. She confessed to the authorities that she planned to steal more diamond rings and that she had already accumulated a vast horde of wealth from her robberies. The security authorities are reported to have received over a dozen complaints from jewelry shops about diamond thefts in the last several months.