Kuwaitis living over six months abroad to face questioning

People have in the past misused loopholes in the law and laxness of security authorities, to exit Kuwait and then spend extended time abroad engaging in suspicious and often nefarious activities, including joining extremist organizations and returning to work as their agents in Kuwait.

The authorities have now woken up to this security challenge, and in a bid to prevent such happenings in future, have ordered that any Kuwaiti who remains outside the country for a period exceeding six consecutive months will be referred to the prosecution on returning to Kuwait.

While students enrolled in colleges abroad, patients undergoing treatment and businessmen will be exempt from the law, others will be asked to provide convincing justifications for their long absence. If the explanation is found valid they will be released, otherwise they will be referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or the State Security police for further interrogation and investigation.