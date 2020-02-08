Kuwaitis urged to delay travel plans to Singapore over coronavirus fears

The State of Kuwait Embassy in Singapore on Saturday urged citizens who want to

travel to Singapore to delay their travel plans after the government of the Asian nation raised the alert level to an orange degree due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The embassy said in a statement that it was the first time that Singaporean Ministry of Health raised the alert level to the delicate status since 17 years ago. The heightened state of alert came after authorities declared that 33 persons were infected with the new

strain of corona – including ten who did not visit China.

The Kuwaiti Embassy has also called on citizens desiring to travel to wait until normal conditions are restored, urging Kuwaitis in the Asian country to leave rapidly and abstain from staying except for compelling reasons. It stressed on the necessity to follow up on instructions issued by local authorities, abide by the special measures and refrain from approaching crowded places and shopping malls. For emergencies, the embassy is reachable on the phone number: 006598344022.