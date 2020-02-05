Kuwaitization leads to terminations in Social Affairs ministry

During her brief tenure as minister, former minister of social affairs Gadeer Aseeri, said in reply to a parliamentary query that over the 2017-2019 period a total of 35 expatriates had been terminated from social affairs ministry as part of the government’s Kuwaitization policy.

Reinforcing the statement, she revealed that 14 expatriate employees in the social affairs ministry and nine in the Public Authority for Handicapped Affairs (PAHA), which comes under the ministry, were terminated in fiscal 2017/2018, while four in the ministry and eight in PAHA were laid-off during fiscal 2018/2019.

She added that the government remains committed to abiding by rules and procedures on Kuwaitization of government jobs. She affirmed that necessary procedures will continue to be taken to reduce the number of non-Kuwaitis employees in the public sector.

Minister Aseeri was forced to resign on 30 January, following a grilling by lawmakers and threats of a no-confidence motion against her in parliament. Despite her apparent abilities to be an efficient minister in the cabinet, she was forced out by lawmakers who cited comments she posted on social media eight years ago, against Kuwait’s participation in the Peninsula Shield forces sent to quell unrest in Bahrain in 2011, as a reason for her unfitness to continue as minister.