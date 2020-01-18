Kuwait’s ‘liberlish’ governance yields another deficit budget

Kuwait has a unique model of governance for the region, neither fully liberal nor fully monarchical. An appointed government and an elected parliament at odds with each other on most topics have been a recurring feature of parliamentary life in Kuwait, ever since the country began its democratic experiment soon after independence.

However, this ‘liberalish’ form of governance, as some in the media call it, has been a bane on Kuwait, hampering the adoption of much-needed market-oriented reforms necessary to fuel economic growth and development of the country. Labelled as the most sluggish reformer among the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bloc, Kuwait has been reluctant to introduce much-needed economic and administrative reforms.

Attempts by the government to diversify the economy away from its over-reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, promote privatization and support greater private-sector participation, as well as encourage private firms to lighten the burden of a burgeoning public-sector labor pool by employing the growing number of young nationals , have been met with fierce resistance from parliament and public alike.

The government also stands accused of being ambivalent in applying subsidy cuts, too timorous to restructure the public-sector pay scales and reluctant to impose a value added tax (VAT) on goods and services. For instance, the government introduced price hikes on fuel in September 2016, only to turn around and offer citizens up to 75 liters of free petrol a month.

On the same lines, the authorities slashed subsides on water and electricity in 2017, but the higher prices mainly targeted expatriates and commercial ventures. Citizens who, by far, are the largest consumers of utilities, were charged only a nominal hike in tariffs. Similarly, although Kuwait signed up to the common five percent VAT agreement among GCC states in 2015, the country has now postponed its implementation to sometime in 2021.

However, in defense of the country it needs to be said that, unlike the other five GCC states, Kuwait is encumbered with a contentious parliament leery of any reforms that could potentially impact the pockets of citizens, or the ‘entitlements’ that they have become accustomed to. Handicapped by parliamentary obstructionism, Kuwait is unlikely to introduce any meaningful reforms anytime soon. At best, we could look forward to seeing more committees being formed, studies conducted, reports filed, recommendations made, and eventually nothing implemented.

In its latest assessment of the economy in Kuwait, as part of the 2019 Article IV Consultations, the International Monetary Fund warned that while efforts by the government to strengthen the fiscal accounts are welcome, more ambitious reforms will be needed to secure adequate savings for future generations and reduce financing needs. Reforming the public wage bill, subsidies, and transfers, raising non-oil revenue, and enhancing the fiscal policy framework and governance would support fiscal consolidation and increase the efficiency of spending on human and physical capital.

Without a strong commitment to implement economic reforms and compelled to continue indulging in financial extravagances, the government will be forced to resort to deficit financing, and to dip into the General Reserve Fund (GRF) to meet its consecutive budget deficits,as it has been doing in recent years. The latest budget for fiscal year 2020/21 is no different and reveals that the country is sliding into its sixth consecutive deficit budget.

Announcing her inaugural budget on 14 January, the new Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Mariam Al-Aqeel, said that the State budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 envisioned revenue at KD14.8 billion, expenditure of KD22.5 billion, and a consequent deficit of KD9.2 billion, after the mandatory 10 percent deductions from revenue were made to the Future Generations Fund (FGF).

The projected budget deficit is higher than the KD8.27 billion deficit estimated for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2020. The deficit amounts to around 22 percent of the country’s GDP of KD42 billion according to external sources. However, budgetary figures are being based on estimates of Kuwaiti oil exports at US$55 per barrel. With the international oil benchmark, Brent crude, averaging $64 per barrel for the past year, and expected to remain in this range for 2020, the actual deficit could eventually be lower.

Other figures from the announced budget show that KD12.9 billion, or 87.3 percent, of the income will be from oil-based revenues, while KD1.87 billion (12.7%) comes from non-oil sources. Total revenue is down KD1 billion from the KD15.8 billion in the last fiscal due to a drop in oil income by the same amount, from the KD13.9 billion projected in fiscal 2019/20. Meanwhile non-oil revenue is expected to be up by about KD600 million, from the KD1.3 billion estimated in the ongoing fiscal year.

The minister maintained that budget shortfall for fiscal 2020/21 will be financed largely by withdrawals from the treasury or the country’s GRF. Unfortunately, repeated drawdowns from the GRF have slowly depleted its reserves. To clarify, the GRF is separate from the country’s Future Generations Fund, which is managed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Kuwait Investment Authority. The authority invests most of its funds and returns abroad, and the government cannot access these funds unless in a national emergency or through parliamentary approval.

On the bright side, though the minister pointed out that the State did not plan to increase total spending in the new fiscal year, capital spending could go up marginally from the 14.5 percent set aside in the ongoing fiscal. In his remarks on the new budget, the Chief of Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Khaled Mehdi, said that the 2020-21 budget is a balanced one and that the percentage of capital expenditures has been maintained despite the budget deficit.

Pointing out that Kuwait’s expenditure from budget allocations for development in fiscal year 2019/20 had reached 38 percent thus far, Mr. Mahdi said that this reflected the country’s commitment to the New Kuwait 2035 development plan. Noting that legislative and infrastructure requirements that were required in the first five years of the plan have now been completed, he added that the next five years will focus more on private sector partnerships.

Analysts fear that stagnant oil prices, rising government spending and the lack of measures to boost non-oil revenues will result in an average funding gap of around KD5 billion annually for the next four years. Continued drawdowns for the GRF, which is estimated to currently hold around KD20 billion, raises the risk of it being depleted, unless the government can implement meaningful reforms, including getting parliamentary approval for the public-debt law to borrow on the international market has been stymied by parliament since 2017.

Expressing optimism about the government’s ability to keep expenditure in check in the new fiscal, Minister Al-Aqeel said this would help avoid having to withdraw from the GRF. She added that the finance ministry considers the public-debt law to be among the critical reforms that need to be implemented. “The government will fight for getting this law approved in parliament since the cost of borrowing is less than the cost of withdrawing from the reserves,” said the minister.

We wish the minister good luck with her hope of passing the debt law through parliament, especially given that this is a parliamentary election-year. Lawmakers are more likely to lend their weight to popular issues and play to the galleries during the remaining parliamentary sessions, given that many of them will be seeking to return following elections slated for the last- quarter of this year. Mundane development issues or the country’s economic welfare are likely to take a back seat.

