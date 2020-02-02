Labor Secretary Bello meets with distressed OFWs during embassy shelter visit

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III paid a visit to the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (MWOFRC) Shelter on 1 February during his three-day visit to Kuwait. He listened to the concerns of the hundreds of distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) housed at the shelter at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

During the visit, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. and Consul General Mohd. Noordin Pendosina N. Lomondot, Labor Attaché Nasser S. Mustafa, and other officials explained to Secretary Bello and to the MWOFRC wards how the Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) are addressing the issues of the distressed OFWs including the resolution of their ongoing court cases and immigration issues, and the facilitation of their immediate repatriation to the Philippines.

In response, Secretary Bello reaffirmed the commitment of the Duterte administration to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all OFWs in Kuwait, especially domestic workers. More than 60 percent of the 230,000 Filipinos in Kuwait work in the domestic labor sector.

Secretary Bello’s delegation who visited the MWOFRC Shelter included Undersecretary Claro A. Arellano of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Administrator Bernard P. Olalia, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac. The three DOLE officials are part of the country’s delegation to the Joint Committee Meeting on the 2018 Philippines-Kuwait Agreement on the Deployment of Domestic Workers.

