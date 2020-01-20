Lawmaker denies budget deficit

Parliamentarians have criticized the government’s budget for fiscal year 2020/21, which was announced recently by the finance minister.

In a press statement, MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri stressed that there is no deficit in the State budget and that the government is using the deficit as a scare tactic and to paint a bleak image, in order to pressure the parliament to approve the public-debt law.

He said the government is using the media, economic figures, and politicians to spread this lie and make it appear as the truth in order to justify obtaining loans from external financial institutions. He added that if the government will obtain loans from abroad, the State and citizens will end up as debtors to these institutions.

Continuing on the same vein, the lawmaker said that the government aims to circulate the illusion of the State’s inability to manage its affairs due to the high cost. He added that the government has also put citizens in a bad situation through the anticipated implementation of tax and salary deductions.

He also accused the government of planning to dispose of the assets and fortune of the State through the so-called privatization and partnership projects, which will include education, health services, oil tankers, touristic projects, oil exploration companies, Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company among others.

On another note, he warned about the danger of merging economic institutions like Kuwait Finance House (KFH) and Ahli United Bank (AUB), disclosing that AUB previously owned one-third of Future Bank, which was dissolved by Bahraini authorities due to accusations of financing terrorism and money laundering.

He pointed out that a number of lawsuits were filed against Future Bank, and that upcoming court decision could include fines amounting to hundreds of millions or maybe billions of dollars, which will have to be borne by KFH if the AUB merger goes ahead. He argued that this would ultimately lead to Kuwait having to bear the cost as Kuwaiti public institutions — Public Authority for Minors Affairs (PAMA), Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Awqaf Secretariat General and Public Institution for Social Security (PIFFS) — own 48.5 percent of KFH.

He warned that if the acquisition deal is finalized, he will grill His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid because more than three ministers are involved in the issue.