Lawmaker questions minister on reappointment of expatriate

A query has been sent to Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Fahad Mohamad Al-Afasi from parliamentarian Safa’a Al-Hashem, requesting information on the re-appointment of an expatriate legal affairs employee in the ministry’s Coordination and Follow up Office without consulting the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Pointing out that the employee had been terminated on 21 August 2019, and was reinstated on 14 January of this year, the lawmaker added that a total of KD5,550 was also paid to the employee as salary during his termination period. She called for an explanation from the minister on this issue.

Meanwhile, MP Abdulkareem Al- Kandari has presented a draft law that would enable the Public Prosecution to impose travel ban on those accused of violating Article 24 of the Public Funds Protection Act, and those accused of earning profits illegally as per Article 48 of the law on the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Public Authority (NAZAHA), as well as ministers facing lawsuits for grave violations.