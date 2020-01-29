Layoff 25,000 expatriates, provide jobs to 6,000 citizens

Tackling the growing employment among nationals is a cause for concern to the authorities. At a recent meeting of the parliamentary manpower committee, its Chairman MP Khalil Al-Saleh said: “We are in real trouble in view of the increasing number of unemployed graduates and the lack of clear policies to enroll them in the labor market.” Pointing out that the total number of citizens registered with the Civil Service Commission and awaiting employment was 6,000, Al-Saleh added that there was a plan to replace expatriates with citizens, which would see the termination of 25,000 foreigners.

While the committee chairman did not provide any specific details about the layoff plan, it was not clear who would fill the remaining 19,000 jobs left vacant by expatriates, or whether these jobs would be made redundant.

At its meeting, the manpower committee is also reported to have discussed various proposals on employing children of Kuwaiti women [married to other Arabs]. “There is a plan to set a timeline to prioritize appointing children of [such] Kuwaiti women in various state bodies,” Al-Saleh said. He also noted that the committee had been notified of the availability of 1,500 job vacancies for Kuwaitis in the banking sector.

Government plans to encourage the private sector to employ nationals have so far met with less than desired outcomes. Currently, expatriates account for more than 90 percent of the private sector’s workforce. Lawmakers, who blame expatriates for most of the country’s woes, have often demanded reducing expatriate numbers to rectify the country’s demographic imbalance and create more jobs for Kuwaiti jobseekers.

However, private-sector employers are reluctant to hire nationals due to several factors, including the higher salaries and privileges they demand, as well as the less productive work that can be expected from them. For their part, many young Kuwaitis would prefer to sit and wait for a potential opening in the public sector, where the rewards are high and work demands are low, rather than join private firms where the pay and privileges are lower and they would be expected to earn their pay.

However, things are changing, The latest labor statistics issued by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) show that 14,697 citizens, including 55 percent with university degrees, are currently awaiting employment in the private sector.