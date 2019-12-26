Leaders, public figures that passed away in 2019

Public figures, politicians and celebrities who passed away in 2019, as they were remembered by their loved ones for their accomplishments Following are those

who passed away throughout the year.

Local:

Jan. 17: Actor Hamad Nasser one of the artistic movement’s pioneers died at age of 76.

Feb. 18: Former Qadisiya Club player Met’eb Al-Thayer died at age of 57.

April 3: Former National Assembly member Ahmad Abdulatif Al-Abduljalil died at age of 95.

June 21: Player of Al-Nasr Club and the national handball team and a former member of the Kuwaiti Handball Federation, Al-Hilo Farhood Al-Deraa, died at the age of 71.

July 6: Former Minister of Health Abdulrahman Al-Awadhi passed away at the age of 83.

Sept. 7: Former MP Meshari Al-Osaimi passed away at the age of 70. He was an MP for the

1992, 1996 and 1999 terms and served as chairman of Kuwait Bar Society from 1988 to

1992.

Dec. 4: Abdulmohsen Al-Fares, one of Al-Qadisiya Sport Club founders and its former Board

Chairman passed away at age 84.

Nov. 14: Former Parliament’s member and Kuwaiti businessman Nasser Mohammed Nasser

Al-Sayer passed away at the age of 90 years.

Nov. 28: The Kuwaiti Actor Abdulrazzaq Khalaf passed away at the age of 70 years.

Dec. 18: Ahmad Dashti, Former Deputy Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

and one of the state agency’s founders, passed away at age of 72.

GCC:

Nov. 18: UAE’s President personal representative, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

has passed away at the age of 63 years.

Arab:

Jan. 20: Lebanese author, critic and translator May Menassa died at age of 80.

Jan. 23: Director Georges Nasser, a pioneering figure in Lebanese cinema, died at age of 92.

Jan. 28: Mourad Medelci, an Algerian politician and President of the Constitutional Council,

died at age of 76.

April 11: Egyptian actor Mahmoud Al-Jendy died at age of 74.

April 24: Founder of the Islamic Salvation Front in Algeria Abbas Madani passed away at the age of 88.

May 7: Egyptian actress Muhsena Tawfik died at the age of 80.

May 12: Cardinal Mar Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir, Patriarch of the Maronite Church in Lebanon,

died at the age of 99.

June 5: Egyptian Comedian Mohammad Najm died at the age of 75.

June 18: Former Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi passed away at the age of 68.

July 25: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi passed away at the age of 93.

July 25: Egyptian actor Farouq Al-Fishawi passed away at the age of 67.

Aug. 20: Emirati author and Secretary-General of the Arab Writers Union Habib Al-Sayegh

passed away at the age of 64.

Aug. 21: Princess Dina bint Abdulhamid, the first wife of King Hussein passed away at the

age of 90. She was the mother to Hussein’s oldest child, Princess Alia bint Hussein.

Sept. 12: Lebanese director Simon Asmar passed away at the age of 76.

Sept. 19: Former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali passed away at the age of 83 in

a Saudi Arabia hospital.

Oct 9: Egyptian actor Talaat Zakariya passed away at the age of 59.

Oct. 10: Tunisian Director Chawki Majri passed away at the age of 58.

Nov. 18: Iraqi politician and diplomat, Adnan Pachachi passed away at the age of 96 years.

Dec. 3: Egyptian singer Shaaban Abdulrahim died at age of 62.

Dec. 10: Egyptian film director Samir Seif died at age of 72.

Dec. 23: Former Algerian Chief of Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Ahmad Saleh died at

age 79.

International:

Feb. 12: Former Afghanistan President Sibghatullah Mojaddedi died at age of

92.

Feb. 19: World fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died at age of 85.

May 22: Former Malaysian King, Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the age of 88.

June 22: Former Cyprus President Demetris Christofias passed away at the age of 72.

July 14: Former President of Bangladesh Hussain Muhammad Ershad passed away at the

age of 90.

July 22: Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano

passed away at the age of 72.

Aug. 7: Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67.

Aug. 27: Former President of Gambia Dawda Jawara passed away at the age of 95.

Sept. 6: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe passed away at the age of 95.

Sept. 26: Former French President Jacques Chirac passed away at the age of 86.