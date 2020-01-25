Lebanese Embassy announces student’s art competition

The General Coordinator of this competition Adnan SAAd announces that more than 10.000 students from 232 schools participated in painting competition under the slogan of ‘Lebanon History & Culture’ the contest to make students in Kuwait gain knowledge of the heritage, cultures and civilizations of Lebanon. The contests slogan motivates students to express their knowledge of Lebanon through art.

The theme for Art Competition is (Lebanon History & Culture) to encourage students to express their knowledge of Lebanon by taken them in a journey visit to discover the culture of Lebanon and the Lebanese people emerged from various civilizations over thousands of years. It was home to the Phoenicians and was subsequently conquered and occupied by the Assyrians, the Greeks, the Romans, the Persians, the Arabs, the Crusaders, the Ottoman Turks and the French.

This variety is reflected in Lebanon’s diverse population, composed of different religious groups, and features in the country’s festivals, musical styles, literature, cuisine of Lebanon and architecture of Lebanon.

The famed Cedars of Lebanon are frequently cited as a symbol of beauty and strength. In addition to the many Biblical sites located in southern Lebanon, the Qadisha Valley, also known as the “Holy Valley,” reveals a wealth of hidden, rock-cut monasteries, grottoes, and sacred sites from the earliest days of Christianity.

The student will draw anything related to the above theme using any material they prefer. Student will create and provide the best artwork to enable them to enter in the competition. Drawing sheets offer to participants free of charge Selection of winners: The committee will be consisting of expert artist who will select and choose best of the best artwork according to the category,10 winners from each category and 10 from special effort. They will look for creativity, amount of effort and technique.

The top 10 winners from five categories will be given a valuable prizes and certificates by their names. Furthermore, the competition is opened for art teachers, certificates will be given to the school as honorable participation. The last day to received the art sheets is 19th March. The closing event will be hosted at Holiday Inn-Salmiya an IHG hotel under the patronage of Lebanon embassy. Invitation is open for all sponsors companies. Also Saad announce that they choose Al Jareda Arabic newspaper to be their Strategy partner for this competition. Asia electro mechanical company, Saba Group Int, Alrefai company, Beidoun company, M2R advertising, Al Hoss Engineering & Transport Company, United colors. Schools principals and art teachers, winners and their parents, ambassadors and top Vips.