Local recruitment offices to donate money to family of OFW

Several local domestic worker recruitment offices have come together and collected KD2,700 to be donated to the family of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), the late Jeanelyn Villavende, who was brutally murdered by her Kuwaiti employer.

The amount, along with a letter of condolence, is to be presented to the Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who is slated to visit Kuwait by the end of the month. In the letter, the recruitment offices expressed their deep sympathies to the family of the deceased and added that no financial aid could make up for the family’s loss, but that the donation was an expression of their condolences with the family.

During his visit, the Philippine Labor Secretary is scheduled to meet with Kuwaiti officials to take up the matter of the recent death of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), Jeanelyn Villvende, at the hands of her employer. He is also expected to discuss the ongoing ban on deployment of OFWs to Kuwait, while underlining that the death of Ms. Villavende was an infringement of the labor contract signed between the two countries in 2018 that called on Kuwait, among other things, to ensure the safety and protection of OFWs working in the country.