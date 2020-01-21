Logitech launches new keyboard

Logitech, which has been making its way into the ergonomic mouse space, is now looking to expand its ergonomic accessories into the keyboard space with the launch of the split Ergo K860 keyboard.

Logitech says that the Ergo K860’s design “reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms” compared to traditional keyboards due to the wrist rest and split-key, curved design. The Ergo K860 is designed to pair with the company’s MX Ergo and MX Vertical mice, with the aim being to offer an integrated pair that is comfortable to use and reduces stress, while still maintaining the look and feel of a high-end, professional product.

The integrated wrist rest is made up of three layers of material: one of high-density foam, one of memory foam, and the last of an easy-clean coated fabric. Instead of an adjustable stand at the back of the keyboard, the Ergo K860 features hidden pop-out clips at the base of the palm rest to lift the front of the keyboard higher, with two angle settings.

The keyboard itself can connect to a Mac or Windows PC either through a direct Bluetooth connection or through an included USB dongle, with support for up to three devices at once. The downside is that it is not rechargeable, but Logitech claims that the Ergo K860 should get up to two years of battery life from a pair of AAA batteries. It also lacks an integrated backlight for the keys, both of these shortcomings are disappointing in a keyboard priced at $130.