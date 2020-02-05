LuLu Exchange opens new branch at Farwaniya

LuLu Financial Group, one of the world’s most trusted names in currency exchange and remittance services, launched its new branch at Farwaniya today. The new branch, which was inaugurated by the Group Chairman, MA Yussuf Ali, is the company’s 24th in Kuwait and its 4th under the Farwaniya Governate. The branch will offer remittances and foreign exchange services.

Customers can also opt for premium membership with the LuLu Gold Card and avail a host of discounts at other shopping & hospitality partners, as well as benefits from any LuLu Exchange branch, including best rates for remittances and currency exchange, and faster turnaround time on transactions.

Speaking post the inauguration, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings said, “Kuwait is a key market for us. The new branch is in line with our vision to extend our offerings and bring our network closer to our customers around the world. Our well-connected global network and focus on modern technology will make it easier and convenient for residents of Kuwait to conduct payments, exchange currency and remit money to their dear ones back home.”

The company is also upbeat about its mobile app LuLu Money, which has emerged as a gamechanger in the sector. “Our digital payments offering, Lulu Money, is already impacting the way our customers transact online. We see it as the way forward for our business to connect with new-age customers”, Mr. Ahamed added.

Lulu Money, which is a fully integrated mobile app available on Android and iOS, enables customers to conduct all regular transactions online and monitor exchange rates in real-time, apart from a slew of other features.

The new branch is conveniently located in the LuLu Express Building and will operate on all days from 8.30 am to 11pm.