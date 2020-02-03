LuLu Hypermarket Kuwait Launches Online Shopping Portal and App

LuLu Hypermarket, the region’s leading retailer, announced the launch of its online shopping portal and mobile shopping app for Kuwait. The online portal and mobile app were announced by Asharaf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group International along with the chief guests, the Director of Kuwait Municipality, Bader Al Otaibi, Kuwait Municipality official Fahad Al-Nassar Sheikh, and Consumer Protection Expert Rashed Saad Al-Hajeri, in the presence of LuLu Group Operation Manager Stuart Davidge, and other top Lulu management in Kuwait, as well as special invitees and shoppers at the hypermarket’s Egaila outlet on 3rd February.

The new online initiative complements the six iconic brick-and-mortar LuLu Hypermarkets located strategically around Kuwait, and provides customers with a cutting-edge online shopping experience 24×7.

With the tagline of ‘Shop Online. We deliver’, the new LuLu online shopping and app offer online customers a seamless shopping experience, while retaining the brand’s commitment to quality, affordability and customer service excellence that are hallmarks of LuLu hypermarkets. The website can be accessed through luluhypermarket.com, while the shopping app is available for free download from both, Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

In addition to the services offered by LuLu Hypermarket stores around the country, the best-in-class online shopping and mobile app allows customers to shop for over 20,000 products right from the convenience of their homes and have purchases delivered to their door-step.

Among the products available at the online shopping site and through the shopping app are groceries, fresh food and lifestyle products such as fashion wear, as well as electronics and home appliances and so much more. Moreover, online shoppers also get access to all the excellent deals, promotions and discounts regularly offered by the hypermarket at its stores.

A highly skilled team of personal shoppers work behind the scenes to fulfill all orders placed online and ensure that the right products and brands requested online are delivered to customers. A fleet of customized temperature-controlled delivery vehicles also make sure that orders are delivered freshly, hygienically and rapidly to any part of Kuwait.