LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘Dream Drive’ promotion

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest retailer in the region, has launched a ‘Dream Drive’ promotion from 29 January to 14 March at all Lulu outlets in Kuwait.

During the 45-day promotional period, shoppers will receive one e-raffle coupon for every KD5 worth of purchases at any LuLu Hypermarket outlet in the country. The coupon entitles shoppers to enter a raffle draw to win one of four Nissan X-Trail 2020 model Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), In addition to the bumper prize, 100 winners will each receive KD100 worth of gift vouchers, for a total of KD10,000 in promotional vouchers.

LuLu Hypermarket remains committed to offering customers the widest range and largest variety of quality products from around the world at highly competitive prices. The ‘Dream Drive’ promotion is part of this customer-oriented approach that aims to ensure customer satisfaction at every retail touch-point, and add value to the shopping experience at the hypermarket.