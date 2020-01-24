LuLu Hypermarket launches ‘India Utsav 2020′

LuLu Hypermarket, the leading hypermarket chain in the region, launched its ‘India Utsav 2020′ promotion on 23 January, at its Al Rai outlet. The event was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. K. Jeeva Sagar in the presence of top LuLu Hypermarket management, officials, special invitees and a large gathering of well-wishers.

During the week-long promotional campaign, held at all Lulu outlets from 22 to 28 January, a range of Indian products, including fashion clothing, are on offer at very special prices.

A major attraction of the ‘India Utsav 2020’ promotion are the various Indian food stalls offering a variety of delicious Indian dishes. The different outlets of LuLu Hypermarket have also been decked-out with cardboard cutouts of traditional Indian monuments from around the country to reveal the huge tourism potential of the country.

Promotions such as the ‘India Utsav 2020’, which provide shoppers with an opportunity to avail of a wide variety of Indian products at very competitive prices, further cements LuLu Hypermarket’s reputation for providing high-quality products at attractive prices. The campaign also underlines the hypermarket’s commitment to a customer-centric approach that has made it the destination of choice for discerning shoppers in the country.