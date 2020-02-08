Luxurious living in London

From the majestic Thames that weaves through the city to Europe’s tallest building, the Shard, London is one of those cities that has so much to offer. Considered to be one of the world’s most vibrant cities, here are some top picks on the luxurious side of what London has to offer.

9 am: Breakfast

Considering that you will breeze through Heathrow airport and get to the city centre within one hour, it is best to start the day with a delicious breakfast. The Grill at the Dorchester in Mayfair is a great place to consider. Enjoy any of their breakfast options in the stunning dining room. If you prefer to gear up for designer shopping right after, you may want to consider heading over to Covent Garden’s Sushisamba and try their Piazza Terrace Breakfast or Tredwell’s which offers healthy vegetarian dishes that are tasty and satisfying.

10 am: Shopping

Designer shopping is only a few meters away in Covent Garden, so you can easily spend a few hours exploring the stores in this area. If you are looking for culinary delights, the best place to head to is Burlington Arcade in Piccadilly. For chocoholics, head to the nearby Prince’s arcade, the home of Prestat, the city’s oldest chocolate shop made famous by author Roald Dahl who even featured some of their delicacies in his books. Also located close by is the Caviar House & Prunier, a place where you can pick up smoked salmon, caviar and other delicious smoked fish. Luxurious department store, Fortnum & Mason is also within walking distance and worth checking out for even more gastronomy delights. The Queen herself has even visited to open the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon formally.

Midday: Sightseeing

If you are interested in taking in central London’s landmarks by foot, why not take a stroll along the river and marvel at the House of Parliament, Big Ben, the London Eye and the Tate Modern, a former power station that is now home to some of the best art in the world.

Some other sites worth visiting include St Paul’s cathedral — one of the financial district’s most prized assets and Nelson’s Column which commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. Across the square from Big Ben, you will also find Westminster Abbey, the 700-year-old building where Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011. It is also the burial place of British figures such as Sir Isaac Newton, Geoffrey Chaucer and Charles Dickens.

1.30pm: Lunch

All that shopping will make you hungry, and it is time for lunch! Some great places to dine include Nobu on Berkeley Street, which offers some of the best sushi in the world. If you would like to try something new, head over to Yeni, a warm and welcoming restaurant that offers super fresh and inspiring food. Influenced by Istanbul’s rich food culture, Yeni brings a taste of the historic city to London. Drawing influence from the different ethnicities which unite on the streets of chef and founder, Civan Er’s, hometown, the menu offers mouth-watering dishes inspired by his rich heritage. The menu features vegetable, seafood and meat options all curated using the best seasonal produce. Vegetable dishes include Öcce (fresh herb fritters, pomegranate molasses, feta, sour cherries), Olive Oil-Braised Beetroot (dried sour cherries, xigalo cheese) and Stewed Celeriac (quince, feta, caramelized chillies). If you have space for dessert, try the Katmer (homemade crisp, layered pastry with pistachios and orange), Kadajifi Fritters (mastic ice cream, candied range or Mahlab Panna Cotta (salted caramel, hazelnuts, butternut squash).

3 pm: Relax at a Spa

For a spa with a view, head over to the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The 10th Floor Spa offers relaxing massages and facials in luxurious treatment rooms as well as bespoke blow dry in the salon. Another great spa with a traditional British menu is Sense at the Rosewood London. Expect your stress to melt away as your therapist guides you through the spa’s Zen themed bamboo walls and wooden walkways over rippling water and pebble stones. Offering an array of nurturing treatments such as the Rose body Massage, and products from Sodashi and Face Place, you can also experience five-star hair treatments from celebrity stylist Matthew Curtis, within an intimate and boutique-style salon at Sense spa. The shimmering gold leaf and teak relaxation lounge is the centerpiece of the spa and provides a tranquil and therapeutic hideaway after your treatment.

7 pm: Dinner

London is famous for its many excellent restaurants, and its traditional English pubs, but world-class cuisine is not in short supply, so you will have no problem finding a place that will make your taste buds sing. Dinings is a hidden gem located in a mews off Walton Street in Knightsbridge. The restaurant specializes in an evolved Izakaya-style of cooking, incorporating authentic Japanese and European cuisines to create delicious small plates in a relaxed atmosphere. Service is faultless from the start — a warm hand towel and edamame beans arrive at the table just moments after arrival. Executive Chef Masaki Sugisaki and his team have developed a unique style of sushi and sashimi that changes with the seasons. Celebrating the finest of Japanese cooking traditions, Dining’s also makes use of the Josper oven to create a range of ‘Sumiyaki’ dishes. Vegan-friendly, it also has a sushi counter where you can watch the chefs at work while sipping on their delightful mocktails.