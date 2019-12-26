Major breakthroughs witnessed in 2019

People around the world witnessed breakthroughs and achievements in many areas in 2019, many among them saw their names registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. Following are personal achievements around the world.

Local:

Jan. 8: Kuwaiti mountaineer, Yousef Al-Refai, reaches the highest volcanic peak in the continent of Oceania, part of a mountain range in Papua New Guinea, becoming first Kuwaiti to achieve the feat.

Jan. 9: A research team from the computer-engineering department at Faculty of Engineering and Petroleum of Kuwait University (KU) registered a patent at United States for inventing an electrical circuit that reduces power consumption.

Feb. 10: Kuwait entered Guinness Book of World Records through the world’s longest flag during a ceremony organized by Mubarak Al-Kabeer Educational Area.

March 8: Sheikha Rima Al-Sabah named by the Salonniere magazine among America’s top 100 party hosts for 2019.

March 12: Kuwaiti ophthalmologist Khaled Al-Sabti developed an ophthalmic device for eye retina surgery.

March 16: Paris Book Fair (Salon Du Livre) honored Sheikha Dr. Suad Al-Sabah, in recognition of her cultural, literary and intellectual contributions.

March 16: Kuwaiti writer Hussein Al-Mutawa won Sheikh Zayed Book Award for Child Literature for his story (I dream of being a concrete mixer).

March 19: Kuwait veteran actor Mohammad Al-Mansour won Sharjah Theater Creativity Award in appreciation of his career, which began in 1960s.

March 24: Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq appointed as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ special advisor for the third consecutive year.

March 24: Brussels International Forum of the Culture of Peace honored Sheikha Dr. Suad Al-Sabah as one of the most influential figures in the cultural and creative work.

March 28: The Dubai-based Arab Journalism Award picked Mohammad Jassem Al-Sager as its Media Personality of the Year in 2019.

March 29: Kuwaiti engineer Jenan Al-Shehab obtained on the gold medal of the 22nd Moscow International Inventions and Innovative Technology Salon “Archimedes.”

April 2: Faisal Al-Mutawa, Chairman and CEO of Ali Abdulwahab Al-Mutawa, was awarded the medal of Legion d’Honneur, Chevalier (Legion of Honor, Grade Knight) by the French Republic for his contribution in strengthening Kuwaiti-French relations.

April 7: France has bestowed a prominent Kuwaiti women’s rights activist and Honorary Chairwoman of Woman Culture Society Lulwa Al-Qatami one of its most prestigious state orders to acknowledge her outstanding work and commitment towards women in general.

April 9: The UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) honors Computer Science Professor Salah AlNajem for his project on analyzing social media networks.

April 11: Kuwaiti renowned Surgeon Dr. Waddah Al-Refaie inducted into the American Surgical Association, making him the first surgeon to receive such an honor from Kuwait.

April 12: Kuwaiti inventors Abdulrahman Al-Jassem and Khaled Al-Kouh wins bronze medal in World Geneva museum exhibition for inventions.

April 13: Kuwaiti Doctor Sindus Al-Sheridah completes a two-year training program in cultivation of stem cells at Leeds Medical Center, becoming the first to receive a stem cell transplant certificate from the United Kingdom.

April 28: International Organization for Migration (IOM) grants Chairwoman of Social Work Society (WSW) Sheikha Bibi Nasser Al-Sabah the title of goodwill Ambassador in appreciation for her humanitarian and social contributions.

May 29: Water Research Center, a branch for Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) won a US patent for designing and constructing water desalination system and metallic production.

June 11: Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) board member Dehiran Aba Al-Khail elected member of International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Executive Committee.

June 28: The Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GWIIN) awarded Kuwait’s Engineer Jenan Al-Shehab the Double Gold prize in recognition of her invention “electromagnetic cells for wireless electricity transmission.”

July 3: Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad AlSabah was awarded by France with National Order of the Legion of Honor for his contribution in strengthening ties between Kuwait and France.

July 11: China’s Tsinghua University selected Kuwait University professor Ghanem Al-Najjar as member of its higher academy for international studies institute, the first Arab to join the entity.

Aug. 3: The Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) has chosen Kuwaiti ophthalmologist and retina specialist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti to broadcast live one of his intricate operations to the

conference venue.

Aug. 30: British the Economist said Kuwait was the world’s 38th and Gulf 3rd in safest country.

Sept. 1: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) registered a patent in the US for the establishment of low-pressure water desalination stations.

Sept. 6: Zainab Al-Saffar won the bronze medal in an international geology Olympics, which was held in South Korea.

Sept. 6: Malaysia honored chairperson of Kuwaiti Women’s Cultural and Social Society, Lulwa Al-Mulla, with the Muslim World Rania award. This came in recognition of her contributions to women rights in Kuwait and Muslim world.

Sept. 11: Ministry of Education announced victory of six students in Latifa bint Mohammad Al-Maktoum prize for childhood for the year 2019.

Sept. 23: Houston Art Museum Board of Trustees announced membership of Sheikh Hessa Al-Sabah.

Oct. 3: Kuwaiti motorcyclist and world traveler Abdulmohsen Al-Baghli scored a new record on Chinese soil after he travelled 11,000 kilometers within 32 days from the China-Pakistan border to the China-Nepal border.

Oct 17: Kuwait’s horse rider Ali Al-Kharafi won the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) award as the best athlete in Asia.

Nov. 1: The first edition of Abdullah Al-Faisal International Prize for Arabic Poetry honored Dr. Suad AlSabah for her efforts in documenting Arabic poetry.

Nov. 3: Kuwaitis Ahmad Nabeel and Sheikha Al-Othman received the ‘Innovators Under 35’ award presented by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology magazine, in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation.

Nov. 19: Kuwaiti Doctor Haneen Al-Ghabra received an award for the best book from the US National Communication Association (NCA), for her book titled “Muslim Women and White Femininity: Reenactment and Resistance.”

Nov. 19: Kuwaiti team “k flag” entered the Guinness World Records after lifting the Kuwaiti flag, which is the largest in the world over the Ama Dablam summit in the Himalayan Mountains.

Nov. 26: Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the success of the first hearttransplant surgery at Salman Al-Dabous Cardiac Center in Adan Hospital.

Nov. 26: Kuwaiti champion Mohammad Borbae entered Guinness World Records for the second time after winning 22 medals in the world jet ski championship.

Nov. 28: The Arab Women’s Foundation in Britain honored Kuwait’s Minister of Finance Maryam Al-Aqeel, in recognition of her outstanding role in the development of the government sectors.

Dec. 1: Kuwaiti inventors Engineer Sara Abu Rujaib and Dr. Meshari Al-Mutairi won two gold medals in Seoul International Invention Fair, in the fields of health and environment.

Dec 10: Former Finance Minister Nayif Al-Hajraf elected as GCC Secretary General after approval from GCC higher council.

Dec 10: Kuwaiti Dr. Ghaid Al-Salem wins National Award for Patient Safety in a Saudi International Conference 2019.

Dec. 11: Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, won permanent membership in the international association of red cross and crescent.

Dec. 14: Director of manufacturing department at Kuwait Petroleum International-Vientam, Mai Al-Essa, won the Global Platts Energy Award for the Rising Star category.

Dec. 22: Kuwaiti researcher Dr. Adel Al-Adwani included in Stanford University’s list of global influential researchers. This is the first time a Kuwaiti was included in the list.

Dec. 22: Kuwaiti Ali bin Sabit chosen as new Secretary General of Organization of Arab Petroleum Countries (OAPEC).

Dec. 22: Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani submitted papers as first Kuwaiti non-resident envoy to Palestine.

GCC:

Jan. 8: The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, better known as Masdar, officially launched the first fully electric passenger bus in the region.

Feb. 6: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lunched Communication Satellite KA (SGS-1) from a base in Kourou, a commune in French Guiana.

Feb. 26: The United Arab Emirates’ sand portrait of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah – dedicated to Kuwait on its 58th National Day – officially entered Guinness Book of Records as the largest sand image.

May 21: Omani author Jokha Alharthi became the first Arab female author to win the prestigious Man Booker Prize for her novel “Celestial Bodies.”

Sept. 26: UAE astronaut Hazza Al-Mansouri arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) to be the first Arab astronaut to visit the station.

Oct. 22: Excavations at Murooh island, UAE, discovered what believed to be the world’s oldest natural pearl, with estimated age of 8,000 years.

Nov. 6: The UAE launched the first smart government services center, providing 27 services in seven languages to people, without any human intervention, and opening 24 hours.

Arab:

Jan. 9: Egyptian international and Liverpool star Mohammad Salah won Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum’s sport creativity award.

July 6: UNESCO listed Iraq’s Babylon city in its international heritage list.

July 13: Egypt opens the leaning pyramid and Al-Kaa pyramid for visitors for the first time since 1965.

Nov. 2: Sudanese movie “you will die at 20” for director Amjad Abu Al-Alaa won the “Golden Tanit” award in the 30th edition of Carthage Film Festival.

Nov. 23: King of Jordan Abdullah II received the “Scholar-Statesman Award” from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, in recognition of his wise policies and efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

Nov. 27: Egypt successfully launched its telecommunications satellite Tiba-1 into space, from the French base in Guiana, South America.

Nov. 30: Filmmaker Fernando Frias won the “Golden Pyramid Award” in Cairo International Film Festival for his movie “I am no longer here”.

Dec 13: Egyptian Ministry of State Antiquities declares the discovery of unique sculpture to King Ramsis II in Mait Rahina west of Cairo.

International:

Jan. 3: China National Space Administration (CNSA) successfully, Chang’e-4, successfully landed on the far side of the moon, the first of its kind in the world.

Jan. 7: Egyptian-American Rami Malek scoops won best actor award at the Golden Globes, for his performance in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Feb. 6: India’s telecommunication satellite, GSAT-31 successfully launched from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-247.

Feb. 11: Kacey Musgraves win Album of the year for Golden Hour at the 61st Grammy Awards and Lady Gaga for best song.

Feb. 25, Rami Malek wins the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for The Favorite.

March 18, Kurdish Fanya Ismail recognizes as one of the most innovative women in the UK as she wins of “Women in Innovation” award 2019.

April 10: Astronomers have taken the first ever image of a black hole, which is located in a distant galaxy, it measures 40 billion km across – three million times the size of the Earth – and has been described by scientists as “a monster.”

May 19: “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence is the winning song of the 2019 Eurovision Song, the Dutch win at the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 44 years.

May 26: South Korean Director Bong Joon-ho’s film ‘Parasite’ wins Palme d’Or award, the first Korean film to ever to win the top Cannes Film Festival award.

Oct. 7: American scientists William G. Kaelin, Peter J. Ratcliffe, and the British Gregg L. Semenza win Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Oct. 8: Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns.

Oct. 8: The 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to a trio of scientists, the Japanese Akira Yoshino,American John Goodenough and Briton Stanley Whittingham, for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Oct. 11: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation.”

Oct. 13: Colombian thriller ‘Monos’, directed by Alejandro Landes wins the best film award of the Official Competition at the London Film Festival.

Oct. 14: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Oct. 15: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo jointly awarded Booker Prize 2019 for the Atwood’s novel (The Testaments), and Eviresto’s (Girl, Woman, Other).

Oct. 18: NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir complete the first ever all-female spacewalk mission in the history of humankind.

Oct. 20: Australian carrier Qantas completes a test of 19 hours non-stop commercial passenger flight, from New York to Sydney, on Boeing 787-9 with 49 people on board as part of research on how the journey could affect pilots, crew and passengers.

Oct. 24: The World Health Organization announces the global eradication of Wild poliovirus type III (WPV3).

Nov. 13: World Health Organization (WHO) launched the first program to prequalify human insulin to increase treatment for diabetes in low and middle-income countries.

Nov. 13: WHO approved the first vaccine to fight Ebola virus.

Nov. 13: Lebanon’s Roula Khalaf became the first woman to ever hold the position of editor of the Financial Times newspaper, since its establishment in 1884.

Nov. 27: India launched a rocket carrying 14 satellites into space, aimed at research and

telecommunication.

Dec. 6: UK Cambridge city witnessed the opening of the first environment-friendly mosque in the city.

Dec 9: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in the US State of Atlanta.

Dec. 9: Former Zambia president Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda wins Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani award for combating corruption.

Dec 11: Canada test first commercial electric plane, which took off from the Canadian city of Vancouver to arrive in British Colombia.

Dec 11: US Time Magazine elects 16 years old girl climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg to be a person of the year for 2019.

Dec 14: Doha Forum elected Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad as a person of the year.

Dec. 18: Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the first Chinese aircraft carrier.

Dec. 18: Scientists retrieved a DNA of a woman who lived in Scandinavia 6,000 years ago, by using a chewing gum to solve the genetic map.

Dec. 19: The Economist magazine selected Uzbekistan as the country of the year for improvement in humanitarian conditions in 2019.