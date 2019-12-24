Major events involving the Kuwait government, PM in 2019

The State of Kuwait witnessed multi-faceted events throughout 2019 related to the government and His Highness the Prime Minister. Following are major events related to the cabinet and His Highness the Prime Minister:

Jan 21: The Kuwait Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Information to launch an awareness campaign to raise the flag of Kuwait and focus on its history for being a national symbol.

Jan 21: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah directed all government agencies to take measures to implement Kuwait’s strategy to strengthen fight against corruption.

Jan 28: Kuwait Cabinet approved a draft decree to amend the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Jan 28: The Cabinet decided to assign a Higher Committee to follow up with the problem of rain and floods, and implement all solutions and recommendations within a specific period.

Feb 4: The cabinet assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled AlJarrah Al-Sabah to organize by-elections in the second and third constituencies on March 13.

Feb 11: His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak arrived the Jordanian capital on an official visit to discuss bilateral relations and open the new building of the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman.

Feb 18: The Cabinet approved the transfer of three sectors from the Office of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs to the General Authority for Youth Affairs, namely, “Youth Development,” “Youth Projects” and “Supportive Services.”

Feb 18: The Cabinet approved a draft decree to open an additional appropriation of KD 53.195 million to be added to the ministries and government department’s budgets for the fiscal year (2018-19).

March 10: His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah patronized and attended a meeting for Youth Initiatives and Ideas as part of the National Youth Project (Kuwait is proud) at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

March 11: The cabinet approves the addition of the Standing Committee to improving business environment to be part of the State of Kuwait to the Central Authority for Public Tender.

March 18: Kuwaiti cabinet decides to complete Kuwait Airport project (T2).

April 1: The Cabinet approves a draft law to amend some provisions of Law No. 32 of 1968 on monetary and the Central Bank of Kuwait, to regulate the banking profession, as well as another draft law on the issuance of the preventive settlement, restructuring, and bankruptcy.

April 8: The Cabinet approves draft decrees on air services agreement between Kuwait and Cyprus.

April 8: The Cabinet approves draft decrees on cooperation between Kuwait and Ukraine in the field of tourism.

April 30: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak patronized and attended the opening of the first conference of the municipal council.

May 20: The Cabinet forms a committee to regulate and organize fundraising and compensations.

July 8: The Cabinet approved two MoUs with Jordan on cooperation on social affairs and education.

July 16: The cabinet formed a national commission to coordinate the national strategy for promotion of integrity and fighting corruption.

July 29: The Cabinet approved a media cooperation agreement with Jordan.

July 29: The Cabinet approved an MoU on strategic dialogue with the US.

July 29: The Cabinet approved an MoU on social affairs cooperation with Morocco.

Sept. 9: The government approved setting up the north economic zone.

Sept. 9: The government approved an agreement to encourage direct investment with South Korea.

Sept. 16: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak inaugurated Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad sport facility for the visually impaired, which is located in Maidan Hawally.

Sept. 16: The government approved an agreement with the European Union over the immunity and privileges of members of the EU mission in Kuwait.

Sept. 16: The cabinet approved an agreement with Iraq on avoiding double taxation and tax evasion.

Sept. 26: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak condemned, during a speech before the UN General Assembly in New York, attacks against Saudi Arabia and voiced support for all measures adopted by Riyadh to restore security and stability.

Oct. 13: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak opened Kuwait oil and gas conference and exhibition at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

Oct. 20: His Highness the Prime Minister arrived in Cairo on an official visit to Egypt.

Oct. 29: His Highness the Prime Minister addressed the parliament with the government’s program, asserting keenness to have positive relationship with the National Assembly towards achieving Kuwait Vision 2035.

Nov. 4: The cabinet approved Faisal Al-Shaya as President of State Audit Bureau.

Nov. 4: The cabinet approved an Amiri decree of an amnesty against Fahad Al-Khanna, who submitted an appeal for His Highness the Amir.

Nov. 12: Minister of state for housing Jenan Ramadhan announced her resignation.

Nov. 14: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak submitted the government’s resignation to His Highness the Amir to rearrange ministerial work.

Nov. 18: His Highness the Prime Minister asked His Highness the Amir not to re-assign him as Prime Minister.

Nov. 19: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled took oath before His Highness the Amir as Prime Minister.

Dec. 17: Kuwait’s new 14-member government took oath before His Highness the Amir.