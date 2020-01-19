MAK holds fourth annual General Body Meeting

The Fourth annual general body meeting of Mogaveers Association Kuwait (MAK) was held on 3 January, 2020 at Tamarind Restaurant , Abu Halifa, Kuwait.

Mr. Suresh Salian, who was an excellent host for the day, welcomed all the MAK members to the event & thereby invited all the committee members to the dais. As is customary and traditional, the proceedings of the MAK AGM commenced with Kuwait and Indian National anthems followed by a prayer song sung by Santhosh Kunder.

The lighting of the lamp was done by the President Mr. Rajesh Mendon, Conevener Mr. Ramesh Kidiyoor the Management Committee members Mrs. Poonam Mendon, Mr. Kishore Kotian , Mr. Arun Mendon, Mr. Dinesh Suvarna & senior MAK members Mr. Gopal Suvarna, Mr. Ashok Suvarna ,Mr. Shekar Thingalaya and guest Smt. Prema Mendon who was on visit to Kuwait.

The General Secretary, Mrs. Poonam Mendon read the Annual Report of the activities of the association for the year 2019. While the Treasurer Mr. Kishore Kotian read out the financial report for the year, both of which were approved by the members.

Some of the major events of 2019 are as follows MAK organized its third indoor, National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2019 “ which was held on 25th Feb American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait

As part of the welfare project Scholarships were given to First three Meritorious students of Mogaveera Management Schools in India Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila & Sagar Vidya Mandir, Beach Road, Padubidri.

The outgoing members of the management committee Mr. Kishore Kotian, Mrs. Poonam Mendon, Mrs. Kusuma Girish, Mr. Dinesh Suvarna & Mr. Paresh Karkera were honoured with mementos for their dedicated service to the association.

President Mr.Rajesh Mendon is his speech urged all the members to be united He also assured the members, that management committee would support and provide help to any member who is in need of help. He urged everyone to Support & come forward for the upcoming event “MAK Champion Trophy 2020” a National Level Volley Ball & Throwball tournament which will be held on 25th Feb 2020 at American International School,Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

Convener Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor urged all the members to come forward showcase their talent and increase the visibility of the Assocation in Kuwait & take the association to the next level.

MAK’s Seniormost member Mr. Gopal Suvarna was presented with a florel bouquet to mark 75th year of his birthday.Our guest Smt. Prema Mendon was also presented with a bouquet as a mark of respect.

As part of the welfare project scholarship of INR.10,000 was given to Master Rishab Puthran Son of active member Mr. Srinivas Puthran who has scored 95.36% in S.S.L.C.

The Main attraction of the AGM was Bhajan & Kolata which was beautifully choreographed by Mr.Suresh Salian & performed by Mrs. Geetha Suvarna & Team. The audience were mesmerized with the performance. The participants were Mrs.Geetha Suvarna, Mrs.Ranjitha Pandari Kanchan,Mrs.Poonam Mendon,Mr.Arun Mendon,Mr.Dinesh Suvarna,Mr.Kishore Kotaian,Mr.Rajesh Mendon,Mr.Kiran Kuamar,Mr,Dhanajaya Salian,Mr,Manoj Amin,Mr.Neishant Salian,Mr.Nithin Suavarna, Sudesh Puthran & Mr.Prashanth Kunder Solo dance performance was given by Arun Mendon.

Games were Conducted By Mr.Suresh Salian & Mrs Geetha Suvarna which was enjoyed by all the MAK members. Melodious songs were sung by renowned artist of MAK Mr. Suresh Salian, Mr.Jaya Kotian,Mr.Purandara Manchi,Mr.Dinesh Suvarna Mr.Dhananjaya Mendon & Mr.Kishore Kotian.

The returning officer, Mr.Nithin Suvarna announced the new managing committee for the year 2020. The group unanimously relected Mr.Rajesh Mendon as the president.

The officer bearers for 2020 are as follows:

President : Mr.Rajesh Mendon, Suratkal

Vice President : Mr.Sachidanad Suvarna, Yermal Bada

General Secretary : Mr.Dhananjaya S Salian, Malpe

Treasurer : Mr.Lakshmeesh Salian,Malpe

Cultural Secretary : Mr.Prashanth Kunder ,Malpe

Sports Secretary : Mr.Arun Mendon, Boloor

P.R.O & Welfare officer : Mr.Jaya Kotian,Kinnimulki

The managment committee members introduced themselves, thanked and assured all the members for rendering their best service during their tenure.

President, Mr.Rajesh Mendon in his speech thanked all the members for relecting him as president.

Below Welfare Projects would continue as informed by the President

-Death Grant of IRS. 1,00,000/- in case of death of any active member, financial help will be provided to next of kin of the deceased.

-Financial help (Health Grant) of IRS. 25,000/- will be given to the members in case of serious health issues or permanent disability or severe injury due to accident.

– Merit Cum Means Scholarship- Children of MAK members residing in Kuwait or India would be awarded Scholarship of IRS. 10,000/- for 10th Standard Students & IRS. 20,000 for 12th Standard Students.

Scholarship for Mogaveera Management School in India President, Mr. Rajesh Mendon also announced that scholarship of IRS. 7,000/- , IRS. 5,000/- & IRS. 3,000/- would be awarded to the First three Meritorious students respectively for the year of 2019-2020, for the following schools of the Mogaveera Community Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila Sagar Vidya Mandir,Beach Road, Padubidri

The new management Committee welcomed the new year 2020 in a traditional way by distributing the “OleBella” (palm jaggery) to all the members.

Executive Committee of 20 members were announced by the President who are as follows

Mr.Suresh Salian, Dr.Vikyath Boloor,Mr Divakar Kotian, Mr.Kishore Kotian,Mr.Kiran Kumar,Mr.Purandar Manchi, Mr.Neishant Salian, Mrs.Geetha Suvarna,Mr,Rakshith Suvarna,Mr.Srinivas Puthran,Mr.Nithin Suvarna, Mrs.Kusuma Girish, Mrs.Poonam Mendon,Mrs. Ranjitha Pandari Kanchan, Mr.Pandari Kanchan,Mr.Santhosh Kunder,Mr.Kaushik Kanchan &Mr.Manoj Amin Katapady,Mr.Ramesh Kunder, & Mr.Jeevan Amin

The event was followed by a sumptuous lunch served by Tamarind Restaurant.

Prizes were given away to the winners of games.

Mr.Jeevan Amin & Mr.Arun Mendon for musical Chair.

Mr.Sudesh Puthran & Mr.Kiran Kumar for Group Game.

Mr.Dhanjaya Salian,Mrs Indiara Purandar & Mr,Baskar Amin for Alphabetical bingo Game.

Mr.Sudesh Puthran & Mr.Vittal Sriyan for passing the parcel.

Mr.Nithin Suvarna & Mr.Lakmeesh Salian for Pillow Game.

Mr.Shekar Amin,Mr.Jayanth Kunder,Mr.Neishant Salian,Mr,Purandar Manchi, Mrs Ranjitha Kanchan,Mr.Arun Mendon, Indira Purandar and Arun Mendon won the Housie Housei.

Quiz was won by Mr.Arun Mendon & Mr.Ramesh Kunder.

Surprise gifts was won by Mr.Dhananjaya Salian & master Kanishk Kumar. “Lucky Mogaveera” was won Jeevan Amin.

Beautiful Moments of the day were captured by Mr.Kiran Kumar, music was played by D.J Neishanth Salian

In his vote of thanks Dhananjaya Salian expressed his gratitude to each and every member who supported to make the event successful. It was totally a funfilled day for all the MAK members who enjoyed all the activities memories of which such always be cherished.