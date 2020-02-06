Many Labour violations were discovered at the Kuwait International Airport project

A surprise inspection campaign to catch Illegal residents and violators of labor laws was conducted by the Tripartite Commission, including members from the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM). They discovered not only violators but unqualified and incompetent personnel working on vital projects, like the new airport project, Al-Rai daily reported.

The raid was conducted at the Dawn yesterday at the Kuwait International Airport project. Many violations were discovered, commission arrested several residence law violators working for companies subcontracted with the airport project. Before the campaign, which lasted for five hours all roads leading to the project were closed while officials checked the identities of the employees.

Tripartite Commission team was closely monitored by the Deputy Director-General of the Protection Sector, Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, under the supervision of the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Mohammed Al-Dhafiri and Al-Rai companied them.

It was evident from the raid that many of the violators are sponsored by cooperative societies, some as shepherds and others as barbers – a majority holding Article 20 residence permit. This is a blatant violation of the labor law. Al-Dhafiri said the campaign resulted in the seizure of 8 Article 20 workers (domestic servants) 80 holding Article 18 visa (but working for others and not their sponsors) 2 farmers and 2 shepherds.