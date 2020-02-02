Massage parlor raid reveals HIV worker

Nine people working in a massage parlor in Salmiya have been arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel after information that they were offering illegal services to customers in addition to massages.

The nine were taken in for questioning and health inspections, where one was identified as carrying the HIV (AIDS) virus. Police are now going through the mobile phone contacts of the HIV suspect and calling up the people on his contact list, fearing they too may have been infected with HIV.

The massage parlor in question had been raided a year ago by security personnel and two workers had been arrested, one of whom was later proven to be infected with HIV.