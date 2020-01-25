Maurya Kala Parisar organizes Maurya Manch-2020 celebrating 25th anniversary

Maurya Kala Parisar Kuwait, an association of people from states of Bihar and Jharkhand in India, organized a magnificent ‘Silver Jubilee’ celebration function – Maurya Manch 2020 on Friday, 17 January 2020 at Salmiya Indian Model School, Kuwait.

This year’s event was special as it was to commemorate the association’s completion of 25 glorious years in Kuwait. Mr. Anand Kumar, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. His Excellency Mr. Jeeva Sagar, the Ambassador of India to Kuwait, and His Excellency Dr. Shamir Ally, the Ambassador of Guyana, were the Guests of Honor. The show was compered by Asha Mishra, Divya Ritwik and Prerna Tiwary.

The function commenced with the singing of national anthems of Kuwait and India. This was managed by Mr. Nitin Prabhakar and the children who participated were – Aarav, Aarya, Shayan, Siddharth and Yashita.

President of the association, Mr. Sabir Hussain Ansari, welcomed the guests and spoke about activities of the association in the past and various events held during the tenure of the current committee in 2018 & 2019. Over these years the Association has emerged as one of the most vibrant socio-cultural associations among the Indian community in Kuwait. Dinkar Samman & Hindia Divas for unique competitive event for the school children and Mauryakala Ethnic Food Festival for all the food lovers are among the major popular public events organized by the Association. History of Maurya Kala Parisar was presented to the audience through an audio-visual presentation created in-house. The audio-visuals for the entire event were created and handled by Mr. Manoj Mishra.

This was followed by ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the guests. Thereafter, the Chief Guest and Guests of Honor were accorded a formal welcome with bouquets.

Mr. Anand Kumar then addressed the audience and spoke about his experiences related to the setting-up of his world renowned ‘Super 30’, his biopic and his desire to do more good for the people of Bihar. He spoke encouraging words about the association and prodded the members to give back something to Bihar on their part. He assured the audience that he would also be back for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the association in another 25 years.

The event took off with a graceful welcome dance by Daksha Mrinal and Jahnavi Shevkani. This was followed by a presentation of famous personalities of Bihar and Jharkhand. Representing the various personalities were the budding talents of the association – RajKrishna (Chanakya); Abbhigyan (Aryabhatt); Shahzaib (Birsa Munda); Shaurya (Rajendra Prasad); Sanjeevani (Deepika Kumari); Harsh Ranjan (MS Dhoni); Hanisha Shevkani (Sharda Sinha) and Umang Prakash (Anand Kumar). Every child was applauded and the rendition by Hanisha, a folk song by Sharda Sinha, left many people with a lump in their throat.

Performances included a semi-classical dance by Dr. Ratna Priya Mishra.

The event progressed with release of the souvenir, followed by felicitation of children who had excelled in Academics and extra-curricular activities during the previous year. Children receiving the recognition certificates were: Avika Sinha, Avni Sinha, Anushka Ishtav, Ebrahim Nakhwa, Harsh Ranjan, Hanisha Shevkani, Mohammad Shayan, RajKrishna Prasad, RajNandini Prasad, Rudrakshi Rai, Sanjeevani Rai, Saorabhya Avinash, Shubhangi Rai, Syed Shayaan Hoda, Suyash Avinash Kumar, Umang Prakash, Unaiba Kausar and Yashita Bhardwaj.

The association also took this opportunity to recognize the contribution of previous office-bearers and honored them by presenting a memento. The members honored were – Pratima & Supriya Ritwik, Asha & Shailesh Mishra, Sujata & Abhay Kashyap and Divya & Ujwal Ritwik.

His Excellency Mr. Jeeva Sagar, the Ambassador of India, spoke about his past good experiences with Maurya Kala Parisar and praised the association for its efforts at promoting rich heritage and culture of Bihar and Jharkhand. He also emphasized on the theme of giving back to the society and praised the organizing committee for the efforts put in. His Excellency Dr. Shamir Ally, spoke about his roots in Chhota Nagpur, Jharkhand and using the cricketing simile, he wished that Maurya Kala Parisar should go much further than 25 not out.

A touching dance by the fathers with their cute little daughters – Manikant and Tia; Mithilesh and Arya; Nitin and Yashita; Ramesh and Archisha; Ranjay and Trishika; Shankar and Anahita;, left many teary eyed.

The next slot was for the singing talents. Yashita, a small kid, stole everyone’s heart with her sweet rendition of a patriotic song. Rohit Deo’s romantic solo was soothing to the ear, while Hanisha belted out a foot tapping number.

Next was an enthralling retro dance by the tiny-tots dancing to evergreen Bollywood numbers – Aayush, Naithik, Shahana, Shayan, Shrika, Sthuthi, Rajnandini and Ruchika, choreographed by Shalini Alva. Ladies’ Dance on a medley of Bollywood numbers from 1995 to 2020, to mark the 25 years of Maurya Kala Parisar, performed by Nivedita, Shruti and Supriya was a treat to watch.

The Jhanki, essaying various festivals of Bihar and Jharkhand and highlighting a traditional wedding, introduced the audience to the colorful aspects of the states. Participants were Abbhigyan, Aarav, Aarya, Anahita, Daksha, Jahnavi, Reyansh, Shaurya, Shayan, Trishika, Umang and Yashita.

The skit by Devesh and Nivedita left the audience in splits.

The next event was a robotic dance by Athreya, Avni, Avika, Glenice, Kanagavalli, Mahimahesh, Raksha, Sanjeevani, Shristi and Vanshika. The dance involved acrobatic moves by the participants, which was appreciated by the audience.

Ladies’ dance on the old Bollywood number Ankhiyan…. by Divya, Neelika, Noora, Pinky and Shweta was wonderfully executed.

Devesh and Prerna then presented a stand-up comedy that raised a lot of laughs.

Fast-track dance by Avni, Avika, RajNandini, Shahana, Shahzaib and Shayan, choreographed by Shalini Alva, kept the audience glued to their seats.

The last and one of the best events, choreographed by Supriya Singh, was a couple fashion show representing various states of India. The couples- Kritika and Rajeev, Nivedita and Uday, Prerna and Shankar, Shruti and Ramesh, Suchitra and Rohit, Supriya and Vivek, sashayed on the stage in their colourful regional attires and gave the message of India – Unity in Diversity.

This was a fitting finale to the gala event which will be imprinted on everyone’s minds for many years to come.

General Secretary, Mr. Manoj Mishra, proposed a vote of thanks and also announced the winners of the Raffle draw. The event concluded with a sumptuous dinner for all.

Chief sponsors of the event were M/s Al-Hanan Contracting & Maintenance Company, Al Khalid Clinic, Amana Dental, Pizza Inn, Patel Propmart Pvt Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co, Ajwan International Company, City Centre, Caesars Travels, Rezayat Trading Company, Al Mulla Exchange, Suyojya Infotech Pvt Ltd, Bhasin Uniform Company, Al Mailem Tyres, Aman Exchange and Virtus Dental Centre. There were also generous sponsorship contribution by members like Abhay & Sujata Kashyap, Sarita & Shyam Bihari Singh, Bushra & Sabir Ansari, Indrani Mishra and family, Supriya and Neeraj Ranjan, Kritika and Rajeev Dubey, Shruti and Ramesh Kumar, Suchitra and Rohit Deo, Dr. Vineet and Dr. Ratna Priya, Urmila and Sujeet Sinha, Pratima and Supriya Ritwik, Nivedita and Uday Prakash, Divya and Ujwal Ritwik, Asha and Shailesh Mishra and Prerna & Shankar Tiwary.

The association fondly thanked the people who untiringly gave support behind the scenes like, Bushra Sabir, Uday Prakash, Mithilesh Pandey, Mahtabuzzaman and his team, Radhika Mishra, Sujeet Sinha, Nitin Prabhakar and all the parents who assisted during the rehearsals. The association had a special word of thanks for Ujwal Ritwik and Abhay Kashyap, previous office bearers, for their support and guidance, which went a long way in making the event a success. The General Secretary stressed that it will be amiss not to mention Shailesh Mishra, who was personally responsible for inviting Mr. Anand Kumar and the blessings of Supriya Ritwik, who could not attend the event due to his post surgery recuperation.

The event ended with the note that efforts of Maurya Kala Parisar to preserve and promote the region’s history and culture must continue with full vigor in the years to come.

President of the Association, Mr. Sabir Hussain Ansari re-affirmed that the Association has planned to celebrate the year 2020 with special events all through the year to mark the 25th year of its establishments. MKP, Kuwait was established in 1995. Mr. Ansari, also informed that the Association’s Annual General Body Meeting is scheduled on 7th February 2020, wherein election of the new committee for the next two years will be conducted. Mr. Devesh Kumar, Country Head, LIC International and a very active member of the Association is nominated as the Returning Officer to conduct the election.