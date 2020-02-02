Meatless meat gets Middle East support

KBW Ventures, the Saudi-based international asset management company, recently lend its support for Memphis Meats, a cell-based meat, poultry and seafood company in the United States.

The founder of KBW Ventures is Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, a known proponent of a vegan lifestyle. KBW Ventures has also invested in a number of firms focused on plant-based products, including the Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat, and in Plant Power Fast Food, a San Diego-based company that presents itself as a vegan alternative to McDonald’s.

KBW Ventures has also tied up with celebrity American chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia, a plant-based menu that was launched last year.

Along with a number of other investors and companies, KBW invested in a second funding round for Memphis Meats that netted $161 million, and brings the total funding the company has raised from two rounds of funding to $180 million. The Series B round of funding was led by SoftBank Group, Norwest and Temasek. Also joining the round are new and existing investors including Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Threshold Ventures, Cargill, Tyson Foods, Finistere, Future Ventures, Kimbal Musk, Fifty Years, CPT Capital, KBW Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

The new infusion of funds will enable Memphis Meats to build a pilot production facility, continue to grow its world-class team, and to hit a major milestone of launching products into the market and onto the plates of customers, said Uma Valeti, co-founder and CEO of Memphis Meats.

Based in California, Memphis Meats is developing methods to produce meat directly from animal cells, without the need to breed or slaughter animals. “Memphis Meats is revolutionising how meat is brought to every table around the world. We are providing compelling and delicious choices by producing real meat from animal cells, its natural building blocks. Cell-based meat is poised to dramatically expand humanity’s capacity to feed a growing global population while preserving our culinary traditions and protecting our planet,” said Mr. Valeti.